AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side

Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia concluded the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations. The teams compete in Group F, alongside Morocco and Tanzania.

In the first half, the Congolese threatened the opponent's goal more frequently. However, it was the nominal guests who scored first, in a rather curious manner. Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi collided with a Zambian player and couldn't return to the goal in time. Zambia acted swiftly, throwing a quick throw-in that resulted in a precise strike from Kings Kangwa.

The Congolese quickly equalized, just four minutes later. Brentford forward Yoane Wissa restored parity.

In the second half, the game continued in a similar vein. Sebastien Desabre's team attacked more and had more shots on goal, but it didn't yield the expected results.

In the other match of the group, Morocco had previously defeated Tanzania (3:0).

On January 21, DR Congo will face Morocco, while Zambia will play against Tanzania on the same day.

AFCON

1st Round. Group F

DR Congo - Zambia - 1:1

Goals: Wissa, 27 - Kangwa, 23