Morocco kicked off their campaign in the AFCON with a convincing victory over Tanzania

Morocco and Tanzania began their campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, facing off in Group F.

The favored team enjoyed a substantial advantage in the first half, with the Atlas Lions converting shots into goals by the 30th minute. The Moroccans took the lead after a precise strike from Romain Saiss.

In the second half, Morocco slowed down, playing more conservatively. However, the modest Tanzanian team failed to create anything dangerous near Yassine Bounou's goal. In the middle of the second half, Tanzania's hopes of a comeback were almost dashed when Novatus Miroshi received his second yellow card, leaving his team with ten players.

Any doubts about the winner were dispelled by Marseille's representative, Azzedine Ounahi, who executed a precise shot. The forward from Sevilla, Youssef En-Nesyri, then sealed the emphatic victory.

In the next round, Morocco will face DR Congo, while Tanzania will meet Zambia. The matches are scheduled for January 21.

In another Group F match today, DR Congo will play against Zambia. Kick-off is at 21:00 Central European Time.

FULL-TIME!



3 goals and a great all round performance as the Atlas Lions secure their first 3 points. 🦁🇲🇦#MARTAN | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/chMGmIHGQY — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 17, 2024

Africa Cup of Nations

1st Matchday. Group F

Morocco - Tanzania - 3:0

Goals: Saiss, 30, Ounahi, 77, En-Nesyri, 80

Red card: Miroshi (Tanzania), 70 (second yellow card)