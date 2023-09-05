RU RU NG NG
AFCON 2023: Who qualified and who has the last chance?

AFCON 2023: Who qualified and who has the last chance?

In September, during the international pause, qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 will end. Dailysports has collected all the important information you need to know about the tournament.

AFCON 2023 qualification: standings

24 national teams will advance to the final stage of the tournament: two national teams from each of the 12 qualifying groups.

  • Group A

Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau have entered the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 ahead of schedule. Sierra Leone, Sao Tome and Principe will complete the tournament after the last round.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
  • Group B

Burkina Faso and Cape Verde will play at AFCON 2023, while Togo and Eswatini have lost all chances of reaching the next round of the tournament.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
  • Group C

Namibia already has one foot in the finals, only a miracle will keep them from playing at AFCON 2023; Cameroon and Burundi will determine the second winner of the group in a face-to-face match.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
  • Group D

Egypt and Guinea are already at AFCON 2023. Malawi and Ethiopia lost the fight ahead of schedule.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
  • Group E

Madagascar lost even the theoretical chances of going further. In the last round, Ghana, Angola and the Central African Republic will determine the two participants in AFCON 2023.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
  • Group F

After the early exit of Algeria, one vacant place remains in this group. Tanzania and Uganda claim it: the former are satisfied even with a draw with Algeria in the last round in order to win a ticket to AFCON 2023. Uganda in the match against Niger needs only the defeat of a direct competitor and its own victory, preferably by a difference of two goals or more.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
  • Group G

Mali is already at AFCON 2023. The Gambia and the Congo in a head-to-head match will determine another participant who will travel to Côte d'Ivoire in January. South Sudan is already out of the fight.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
  • Group H

Zambia and Côte d'Ivoire ahead of schedule won the race against the Comoros and Lesotto. For Zambia, this will be a return to AFCON for the first time since 2015.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
  • Group I

A round before the completion of the qualification, all four participants still claim to leave the group. Even a draw against Sudan suits DR Congo, it is desirable for everyone else to win so as not to look back at the matches of other competitors.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
  • Group J

Botswana and Libya are far behind Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia, who will again play at AFCON .

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
  • Group K

South Africa and Morocco left no chance for Liberia.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
  • Group L

Senegal secured a spot at AFCON 2023 ahead of schedule. Mozambique will defend entry to AFCON 2023 in September against a direct competitor: Benin.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Who will play in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023?

At the moment, 14 out of 24 participants are already known. The remaining ten will be determined in the qualifying matches in September.

  • Nigeria
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Burkina Faso
  • Cape Verde
  • Egypt
  • Guinea
  • Algeria
  • Mali
  • Zambia
  • Ivory Coast
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • South Africa
  • Morocco
  • Senegal

When and where is AFCON 2023?

The final part of the tournament will be held in Côte d'Ivoire at six local stadiums: in Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, Yamoussoukro. The tournament will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

