AC Milan want to intercept PSG's transfer target

AC Milan has joined the race for Borussia Mönchengladbach forward and French international Marcus Thuram, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club intends to sign the player in the summer transfer window. Milan is offering the forward a contract with a salary of 4.5 million euros per year after tax. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is offering more money to the Frenchman, but unlike Milan, they cannot guarantee him a place in the starting lineup.

It is worth noting that Thuram's contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach expires on June 30, 2023. Therefore, he will soon become a free agent and can move to another club for free.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Thuram has played 32 matches in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.