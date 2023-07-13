AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder

The press office of AC Milan has announced on the official website the transfer of midfielder Christian Pulisic from Chelsea and the United States national team.

The Italian club has paid €20 million for the player, with the potential for additional fees through bonuses. The 24-year-old American has signed a contract with AC Milan that will be valid until the summer of 2027, with an option for a one-year extension. He will wear the number 11 jersey at the club.

Pulisic has been playing for Chelsea since the summer of 2019, joining the team from Borussia Dortmund. The transfer fee amounted to €64 million. He has made a total of 145 appearances for the English club in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists. During his time at Chelsea, Pulisic won the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/2021 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2021, and the FIFA Club World Cup. With Borussia Dortmund, he won the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in the 2016/2017 season.

Pulisic has been a member of the United States national team since 2016. He has made 60 appearances for the American team, scoring 25 goals and providing 16 assists. With the national team, he won the CONCACAF Nations League in the 2019/2020 season.