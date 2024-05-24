RU RU
AC Milan is close to signing a contract with a new head coach

Football news Yesterday, 11:11
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
AC Milan is close to signing a contract with a new head coach Photo: https://x.com/JacobsBen

AC Milan has decided to dismiss head coach Stefano Pioli, despite his current contract running until 2025.

According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are close to signing a contract with Portuguese specialist Paulo Fonseca. The remaining details to be finalized are whether the deal will be for two years with an option for an additional year, or a straight three-year contract. Milan chose the Portuguese specialist due to his experience working in Italy.

Fonseca also has a proven track record of managing both domestic competitions and European tournaments (in Milan’s case, the Champions League), which he demonstrated notably during his tenure with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Pioli has been managing Milan since October 2019. Under his leadership, the Rossoneri won Serie A in the 2021/22 season and reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Milan is guaranteed to finish second in the current Serie A season. In the final round, the Rossoneri will face Salernitana.

