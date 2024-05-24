BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach

As previously anticipated, Stefano Pioli will no longer serve as the head coach of AC Milan.

The official AC Milan website has announced that the club has decided not to extend their collaboration with Pioli, despite his contract running until the summer of 2025.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan will soon announce the appointment of Paulo Fonseca, the former coach of Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Braga.

Pioli has been in charge of Milan since October 2019. Under his guidance, the Rossoneri won the Serie A title in the 2021/22 season and reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season.

This Serie A season, Milan is guaranteed to finish in second place. In the final round, the Rossoneri will play against Salernitana.