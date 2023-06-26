AC Milan could buy PSG striker
Football news Today, 17:15
Photo: Instagram Mauro Icardi / Author unknown
AC Milan is reportedly interested in Argentine forward Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sport Mediaset.
According to the source, the Italian club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window and is willing to pay the requested fee of 15-20 million euros. However, the high salary of the Argentine could pose a problem, as he currently earns six million euros per year. Icardi has also received offers from Saudi Arabia, but he wants to stay in Europe.
In the previous season, the 30-year-old Icardi played on loan for Galatasaray, appearing in 26 matches across all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with PSG is valid until the summer of 2024.
