AC Milan are interested in signing a talented Spanish defender

AC Milan are interested in Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the option of acquiring a player in the summer transfer window. However, it will not be easy to sign the player, as he hopes to move to Barcelona. The release clause in the player's contract is 20 million euros.

Fresneda, 18, made 34 appearances in all competitions for Valladolid last season without scoring a single goal or providing an assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.