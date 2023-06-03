AC Milan announced the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The AC Milan press office announced on their official website the departure of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the end of the season.

"After tomorrow's Serie A match against Verona, AC Milan will bid farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. There will be a short ceremony involving the fans. AC Milan will express their gratitude to Zlatan for the wonderful years spent together," the club statement read.

41-year-old Ibrahimovic played for AC Milan from 2010 to 2012 and returned to the club in 2020. He has played a total of 163 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 93 goals and providing 35 assists.

