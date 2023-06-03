AC Milan announced the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Football news
Photo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Instagram/Author unknown
The AC Milan press office announced on their official website the departure of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the end of the season.
"After tomorrow's Serie A match against Verona, AC Milan will bid farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. There will be a short ceremony involving the fans. AC Milan will express their gratitude to Zlatan for the wonderful years spent together," the club statement read.
41-year-old Ibrahimovic played for AC Milan from 2010 to 2012 and returned to the club in 2020. He has played a total of 163 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 93 goals and providing 35 assists.
