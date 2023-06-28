AC Milan announce signing of experienced goalkeeper

AC Milan's press office has announced on the official website the signing of goalkeeper Marco Sportiello from Atalanta.

The goalkeeper has joined Milan on a free transfer as his contract with Atalanta is set to expire on June 30, 2023.

31-year-old Sportiello has been with Atalanta since 2012, making a total of 137 appearances in all competitions and conceding 184 goals. He has also played for Serenno, Poggibonsi, Carpi, Fiorentina, and Frosinone during his career.