A well-known insider disclosed details about the potential departure of Toney

Brentford's head coach Thomas Frank stated that the likelihood of forward Ivan Toney leaving in the summer is quite high, but there was no interest in the player during the winter.

As clarified by Fabrizio Romano, this is because in the previous transfer window, Brentford valued the player at £100 million, and during the winter, no one was willing to pay such a sum for the 27-year-old forward.

Arsenal and Chelsea are still monitoring Toney, and considering that he will have only one year left on his contract in the summer, his price is likely to be lower, which clubs may take advantage of.

It's worth noting that last year, Toney was disqualified for eight months due to betting. After serving his suspension, the forward scored two goals in two matches for Brentford in the Premier League. Transfermarkt values the player at €35 million.