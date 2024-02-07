Brentford may say goodbye to Toney this summer

Despite forward Ivan Toney's statements in January that he would not leave the team, there is still a possibility that the striker will depart from Brentford.

This was voiced by Brentford head coach Thomas Frank in an interview with the Danish portal Tipsbladet:

"It's quite obvious that Toney is likely to be sold in the summer. Selling your best player for a high price is quite expensive, but on the other hand, I also know that he will only have one year left on his contract with us in the summer. We know his value. I don't think there are many forwards in the world who are better than him right now. He's actually a very good player who is at the peak of his footballing powers. Personally, as a coach, I would like to keep him, but one day it will be interesting to see him in a top team. Honestly, this winter, we didn't receive any offers for him, but I'm surprised that there weren't many clubs interested in him."

Earlier, it was reported that Toney is attracting interest from London-based Arsenal.