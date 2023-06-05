A well-known African footballer has been arrested for violence against his sister
Football news Today, 15:42
Photo: Instagram of Ishak Belfodil / Author unknown
Striker Ishak Belfodil of Al-Gharafa and the Algerian national team has been arrested by the French police for violence against his sister, according to Le Parisien.
According to the source, the footballer attempted to strangle his 15-year-old sister. An investigation is currently underway.
In the current season, 31-year-old Belfodil has played 24 matches in all competitions for Al-Gharafa, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. He has previously played for well-known clubs such as Lyon, Bologna, Parma, Inter, Werder Bremen, Hoffenheim, and Hertha Berlin. He has represented the Algerian national team in 19 matches, scoring two goals.
