Main News A U.S. investment firm has acquired a stake in a Premier League top club

Football news Today, 12:54
Fenway Sports Group, proprietors of Liverpool, have divested a minority share to the American investment enterprise, Dynasty Equity, as disclosed by the football club's official website.

The club's proprietors intend to allocate these funds towards settling bank debts accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic and to fuel capital expenditures: enhancing Anfield, the construction of a state-of-the-art training facility, and the acquisition of the Melwood training ground.

It's worth highlighting that Liverpool falls under the purview of the American consortium, Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the clubs Boston Red Sox in MLB and Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL. Previously, there was contemplation about selling Liverpool, but such thoughts were promptly discarded.

For Dynasty Equity, this marks their inaugural venture into direct investment, as articulated by the Financial Times. The firm's prior engagements were predominantly centered around consultancy and orchestrating deals within the sports industry.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the transaction is pegged in the ballpark of 100-200 million dollars.

The Fenway Sports Group consortium had originally annexed Liverpool in 2010, shelling out 300 million pounds sterling.

Lastly, a noteworthy mention: Liverpool won their seventh consecutive victory in a row all competitions just yesterday.

