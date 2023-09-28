RU RU NG NG
Liverpool won their seventh match in a row

Liverpool won their seventh match in a row

Football news Today, 03:55
Kenley Ward
Liverpool won their seventh match in a row Liverpool won their seventh match in a row

On Wednesday, September 27, Liverpool played against Leicester in the third round of the English League Cup.

The Reds achieved a confident victory with a score of 3:1. Statisticians drew attention to the fact that this victory was the seventh in a row for the team from Liverpool, which during this time scored 20 goals and conceded 6.

Liverpool won their last matches against Bournemouth (3:1), Newcastle (2:1), Aston Villa (3:0), Wolverhampton (3:1) and West Ham (3 :1) in the English Premier League. Last week, Jurgen Klopp's men won matches against Austrian LASK away in the first match of the Europa League with a score of 3:1.

Liverpool will play their next match on Saturday, September 30, away against Tottenham in the English Premier League.

Let us remember that last season Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League with 67 points. In the Champions League, the team managed to get out of the group, but left the tournament already at the 1/8 final stage, losing to Real Madrid in two matches with a score of 2:6.

