A transfer brewing? Michail Antonio spotted at Brentford's training ground
The player could make a big football comeback after his car accident.
Football news Today, 05:44Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
A truly mysterious situation.
Details: According to SkySports, former West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been training with Brentford in recent weeks.
Previously, West Ham released Antonio, who was undergoing rehabilitation following a car accident, but the player has now started a full recovery alongside another English club—Brentford.
At the moment, there is no talk of a permanent contract between Antonio and Brentford; the club has simply offered him the chance to regain his physical fitness.
Michail Antonio joined West Ham back in 2015 from Nottingham Forest for €9.5 million. He made 323 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 83 goals and providing 42 assists.
