A transfer brewing? Michail Antonio spotted at Brentford's training ground

The player could make a big football comeback after his car accident.

A truly mysterious situation.

Details: According to SkySports, former West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been training with Brentford in recent weeks.

Previously, West Ham released Antonio, who was undergoing rehabilitation following a car accident, but the player has now started a full recovery alongside another English club—Brentford.

See also: Germany - Luxembourg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

At the moment, there is no talk of a permanent contract between Antonio and Brentford; the club has simply offered him the chance to regain his physical fitness.

Michail Antonio joined West Ham back in 2015 from Nottingham Forest for €9.5 million. He made 323 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 83 goals and providing 42 assists.

🚨 Former West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been training with Brentford in recent weeks.



He was released by West Ham in June as he continued rehabilitation from an injury sustained in a car crash.



He's not expected to be offered a contract at Brentford though - this… pic.twitter.com/T8f3txZBlu — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 10, 2025

Reminder: High demand! Chelsea enters the race for Yehor Yarmolyuk