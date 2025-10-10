ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A transfer brewing? Michail Antonio spotted at Brentford's training ground

A transfer brewing? Michail Antonio spotted at Brentford's training ground

The player could make a big football comeback after his car accident.
Football news Today, 05:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Michail Antonio of West Ham United during the Premier League match Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

A truly mysterious situation.

Details: According to SkySports, former West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been training with Brentford in recent weeks.

Previously, West Ham released Antonio, who was undergoing rehabilitation following a car accident, but the player has now started a full recovery alongside another English club—Brentford.

At the moment, there is no talk of a permanent contract between Antonio and Brentford; the club has simply offered him the chance to regain his physical fitness.

Michail Antonio joined West Ham back in 2015 from Nottingham Forest for €9.5 million. He made 323 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 83 goals and providing 42 assists.

Reminder: High demand! Chelsea enters the race for Yehor Yarmolyuk

Related teams and leagues
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
Brentford Brentford Schedule Brentford News Brentford Transfers
Related Team News
Frank wants to reunite with Yarmolyuk again. Spurs preparing £30 million transfer bid Transfer news 08 oct 2025, 15:32 Frank wants to reunite with Yarmolyuk again. Spurs preparing £30 million transfer bid
Loud comeback! Sergio Reguilon has agreed a contract with Inter Miami. Football news 08 oct 2025, 07:57 Loud comeback! Sergio Reguilon has agreed a contract with Inter Miami.
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC Football news 08 oct 2025, 07:29 "I couldn't watch Liverpool matches" - Jordan Henderson opens up about his emotions after leaving the Reds
High demand! Chelsea enters the race for Yehor Yarmolyuk Football news 06 oct 2025, 16:50 High demand! Chelsea enters the race for Yehor Yarmolyuk
Another milestone! Pep Guardiola makes Premier League history with new record Football news 06 oct 2025, 09:53 Another milestone! Pep Guardiola makes Premier League history with new record
He can't be stopped! Haaland breaks Premier League's historic record Football news 05 oct 2025, 13:26 He can't be stopped! Haaland breaks Premier League's historic record
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores