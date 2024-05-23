RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News A renowned promoter has shared his expectations for the rematch between Fury and Usyk

A renowned promoter has shared his expectations for the rematch between Fury and Usyk

Boxing News Today, 09:17
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
A renowned promoter has shared his expectations for the rematch between Fury and Usyk Photo - Getty Images

Frank Warren, the co-promoter of former WBC titleholder Tyson Fury, has shared his expectations for his protégé's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, scheduled for October.

"We are anticipating the rematch. I believe it will surpass the original bout. Both fighters are well-acquainted with each other, having shared the ring, and they will strive to leverage the insights gained from their previous encounter to triumph over their adversary.

Naturally, Tyson Fury is determined to win, and he must secure victory. He needs the rematch because he believes in his capability to succeed. His self-confidence is unwavering, and this will fortify his legacy," Warren stated for BBC.

It is worth recalling that on May 18, Usyk won a split decision over Fury, thereby claiming the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles.

The boxers are slated to have a rematch in October. The Ukrainian agreed to the rematch immediately after their bout in Riyadh.

Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 12:50 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news Today, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen? Football news Today, 02:37 The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen?
It was a fantastic series. Bayer lost for the first time in 52 matches Football news Yesterday, 17:12 It was a fantastic series. Bayer lost for the first time in 52 matches
Atalanta have won a European Cup for the first time in history Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Atalanta have won a European Cup for the first time in history
Bayer's unbeaten streak is over! Atalanta are the winners of the Europa League Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Bayer's unbeaten streak is over! Atalanta are the winners of the Europa League
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:24 Record-breaking goalkeeper has signed a new contract with Manchester City Football news Today, 14:03 Juventus will continue their legal battles with Cristiano Ronaldo Motorsport News Today, 13:54 Monaco Grand Prix: date, time and where to watch the Formula 1 race Boxing News Today, 13:36 The legendary heavyweight revealed a very intriguing insider scoop Tennis news Today, 13:28 Novak Djokovic convincingly advances to the semifinals of the Geneva tournament Hockey news Today, 12:50 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:48 Vincent Kompany informed Burnley of his decision to take over Bayern Munich Boxing News Today, 12:21 A second test has confirmed it. Ryan Garcia used banned substances Football news Today, 12:07 Ten Hag has responded to whether the match against Man City will be his last as United coach Football news Today, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cagliari vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football Today Waterford vs Drogheda United prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Balestier vs Tampines prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 LNZ Cherkassy vs Vorskla prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Pharco vs Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 ENPPI vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Alanyaspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Saint-Etienne vs Rodez prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Derry City vs Sligo Rovers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024