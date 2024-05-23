A renowned promoter has shared his expectations for the rematch between Fury and Usyk

Frank Warren, the co-promoter of former WBC titleholder Tyson Fury, has shared his expectations for his protégé's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, scheduled for October.

"We are anticipating the rematch. I believe it will surpass the original bout. Both fighters are well-acquainted with each other, having shared the ring, and they will strive to leverage the insights gained from their previous encounter to triumph over their adversary. Naturally, Tyson Fury is determined to win, and he must secure victory. He needs the rematch because he believes in his capability to succeed. His self-confidence is unwavering, and this will fortify his legacy," Warren stated for BBC.

It is worth recalling that on May 18, Usyk won a split decision over Fury, thereby claiming the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles.

The boxers are slated to have a rematch in October. The Ukrainian agreed to the rematch immediately after their bout in Riyadh.