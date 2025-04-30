A rare visit. Arsène Wenger attends Emirates for PSG clash and meets Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Former Arsenal manager and club legend Arsène Wenger made a rare appearance at the Emirates Stadium last night, attending the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against PSG. The Frenchman was spotted in the stands by journalists and even photographed alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Wenger was joined in the stands by his 28-year-old daughter, Léa.

Arsenal's current head coach, Mikel Arteta, had revealed before the match that Wenger would be in attendance at the stadium.

"He's [Arsene Wenger] going to be up there. If we are here, if I am here, if a lot of us are here, it's because of him. Hopefully, we can give him something back," the Spaniard said.

However, Wenger's presence wasn't enough to inspire the Gunners to victory against PSG. The English side fell 0-1 to the French visitors, with the only goal of the match coming in the 4th minute from Ousmane Dembélé, assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Although the Londoners found the net through Mikel Merino, the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review.