Dailysports News Football news A new role on the horizon! Official: Thiago Alcántara joins Hansi Flick's coaching staff at Barcelona

The legendary player will now help build victories from the sidelines.
Football news Today, 10:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Hansi Flick and Thiago Alcántara at Barcelona training https://x.com/FCBarcelona

A new chapter in the footballing journey of the Spaniard.

Details: Today, Barcelona's official page on social network X announced that 34-year-old Thiago Alcántara has joined Hansi Flick's coaching staff.

It is reported that Thiago will be responsible for overseeing training sessions and tactical aspects of the squad.

Thiago Alcántara is a product of Barcelona's renowned youth academy. In 2011, he was promoted to the first team from the junior squad. Thiago left Barcelona in 2013 for Bayern Munich in a €25 million deal. Later in his career, he played for Liverpool, leaving the club last year after his contract expired and subsequently announcing his retirement from professional football. Alcántara also earned 46 caps for the Spanish national team, scoring two goals.

Reminder: Barcelona could return to Camp Nou for clash against Real Sociedad

