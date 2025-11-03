ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news A new opportunity! Oriol Romeu joins Sunderland after leaving Barcelona

A new opportunity! Oriol Romeu joins Sunderland after leaving Barcelona

The experienced midfielder returns to the Premier League.
Football news Today, 10:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Oriol Romeu of FC Barcelona applauds the fans after the LaLiga EA Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Southampton bolsters its midfield with the addition of the seasoned Spaniard.

Details: According to renowned and reliable insider Fabrizio Romano, 34-year-old Spaniard Oriol Romeu is set to become a “Saint” once again.

Reports indicate that Romeu will join as a free agent after departing Barcelona in August this year. Within the next 24 hours, Oriol will undergo a medical, after which the signing will be officially announced.

Romano states that the contract will run until the summer of 2026, but Romeu will have the option to extend it until 2027 if the club requires his services.

Oriol Romeu previously played for Southampton from 2015 to 2022. He joined the Saints from Chelsea in the summer of 2015 for €7 million, then left for Girona in September 2022 for €5.5 million.

In 2023, he moved from Girona to Barcelona for €3.4 million. He made 39 appearances for the Blaugrana, providing one assist.

Reminder: A great gesture! Sunderland gifts a box at their stadium to the Bradley Lowry Foundation

