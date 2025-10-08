ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news A great gesture! Sunderland gifts a box at their stadium to the Bradley Lowry Foundation

A truly beautiful act.
Football news Today, 08:40
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The big screen shows Bradley Lowery during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Sunderland Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The story of Bradley Lowry has touched hearts around the world.

Details: Today, it was announced that the management of English side Sunderland has gifted a private box at their home ground, the Stadium of Light, to the Bradley Lowry Foundation.

This box will be reserved specifically for sick and underprivileged children, who will be invited to every home game throughout the season.

On July 7, 2017, six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowry, who bravely battled cancer, sadly passed away despite worldwide support and encouragement.

In his memory, a foundation was established to support children suffering from cancer and those from low-income families.

Bradley Lowry was also recognized as Sunderland's mascot.

