A great gesture! Sunderland gifts a box at their stadium to the Bradley Lowry Foundation

A truly beautiful act.

The story of Bradley Lowry has touched hearts around the world.

Details: Today, it was announced that the management of English side Sunderland has gifted a private box at their home ground, the Stadium of Light, to the Bradley Lowry Foundation.

This box will be reserved specifically for sick and underprivileged children, who will be invited to every home game throughout the season.

On July 7, 2017, six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowry, who bravely battled cancer, sadly passed away despite worldwide support and encouragement.

In his memory, a foundation was established to support children suffering from cancer and those from low-income families.

Bradley Lowry was also recognized as Sunderland's mascot.

Sunderland have donated a box at the Stadium of Light to the Bradley Lowry Foundation.



The foundation will use the box to invite sick and underprivileged children to watch matches throughout the season.



