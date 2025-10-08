A great gesture! Sunderland gifts a box at their stadium to the Bradley Lowry Foundation
The story of Bradley Lowry has touched hearts around the world.
Details: Today, it was announced that the management of English side Sunderland has gifted a private box at their home ground, the Stadium of Light, to the Bradley Lowry Foundation.
This box will be reserved specifically for sick and underprivileged children, who will be invited to every home game throughout the season.
- See also: Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025
On July 7, 2017, six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowry, who bravely battled cancer, sadly passed away despite worldwide support and encouragement.
In his memory, a foundation was established to support children suffering from cancer and those from low-income families.
Bradley Lowry was also recognized as Sunderland's mascot.
Reminder: Xhaka explains why he decided to join Sunderland