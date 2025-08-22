Xhaka explains why he decided to join Sunderland
The transfer of Bayer midfielder Granit Xhaka to Sunderland came as a surprise to many, with the Swiss international himself admitting he spent considerable time weighing up whether to make the move.
Details: Xhaka revealed that, during his conversation with Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, he initially said that a return to the Premier League was not on his radar. However, after their discussion, he realised he needed a fresh start—something that could prove invaluable for his future.
Quote: “I was honest with Kyril and told him I couldn't immediately see myself returning to the Premier League. But after our conversation, I felt: 'Granit, you have to do this!' The club is coming from a situation that reminded me of my parents’ beginnings—starting from zero. And I sense that this experience will be crucial for my future. Why? Because one day, I want to become a coach.
That means it's important to go through moments of hardship and solidarity. We’ll have to endure a lot in the coming months. It’s a different side of football, but it’s still part of the game and it will shape me. Besides, Sunderland did absolutely everything to bring me back to England. When a club gives you that kind of feeling, it would be almost rude not to consider it. I was so moved by the club’s management that I simply couldn’t say ‘no’,” Xhaka said in an interview with Bild.