Xhaka explains why he decided to join Sunderland

The transfer of Bayer midfielder Granit Xhaka to Sunderland came as a surprise to many, with the Swiss international himself admitting he spent considerable time weighing up whether to make the move.

Details: Xhaka revealed that, during his conversation with Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, he initially said that a return to the Premier League was not on his radar. However, after their discussion, he realised he needed a fresh start—something that could prove invaluable for his future.