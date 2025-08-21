RU RU ES ES FR FR
Burnley vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 23 August 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Burnley vs Sunderland prediction Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Burnley
23 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Burnley, Turf Moor
Sunderland
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Saturday, August 23, 2025, Turf Moor will host the second-round clash of the English Premier League as Burnley take on Sunderland.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Stats from the last five head-to-head meetings: Burnley - 1 win, draws - 2, Sunderland - 2 wins.
  • Both clubs have top-flight experience and are known for their attacking football, making this an intriguing and unpredictable matchup.
  • In the opening round, Burnley suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat away at Tottenham.
  • Sunderland, meanwhile, hammered West Ham 3-0 at home in their first game of the season.
  • Both teams are aiming to secure Premier League status for another season.
  • Meetings at Turf Moor have been rare, but the last two encounters there ended goalless.

Match preview:

This is a crucial fixture for both sides, especially given their status as newcomers to the top flight. Under Scott Parker, Burnley returned to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship with 100 points. Their start to the new campaign was far from ideal, as they fell to a 0-3 defeat to Tottenham in the opener. Heading into the Sunderland clash, Burnley will be eager to get back on track at home. Sunderland, promoted via the Championship play-offs, kicked off their Premier League campaign in style with a convincing 3-0 win over West Ham. Regis Le Bris's side play attacking football and will look to build on their strong start. In the last nine meetings between Burnley and Sunderland, Burnley have won three, Sunderland two, and four have ended in draws. Turf Moor hasn't seen these sides face off often, but the last two games there ended 0-0. Expect a fierce battle, with both teams hungry for victory to strengthen their position in the table. Burnley will be desperate to bounce back after a disappointing start, while Sunderland will be determined to extend their winning run.

Probable line-ups:

  • Burnley: Dubravka, Sonne, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Mejbri, Collen, Laurent, Anthony, Foster.
  • Sunderland: Rufs, Hume, Ballard, Silt, Mandava, Biarra, Djaka, Sadiki, Talbi, Maenda, Adingra.

Burnley vs Sunderland prediction:

Last round, Burnley buckled under Tottenham's pressure and suffered a heavy defeat. After their promotion, they need to prove they belong in the Premier League, especially after racking up 100 points in the Championship last season. In this home match, Burnley must find the net at least once.

Sunderland started the season with a sensational and confident 3-0 victory over West Ham. Expect them to keep their scoring momentum going and push for goals even away from home.

Prediction: both teams to score — Yes, odds 1.98.

