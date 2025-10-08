ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Asian Cup Predictions Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Tajikistan Tajikistan
Asian Cup (Round 3) 09 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Maldives Maldives
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
One of the matches in the third round of qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup will take place on Thursday at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe, where the national team of Tajikistan will host the Maldives. Here is my prediction for the outcome of this clash, based on the current form of the teams and their historical records.

Match preview

Tajikistan have made a confident start to their qualifying campaign, picking up four points from two matches and remaining unbeaten so far. A victory over East Timor (1-0) and a hard-fought draw against the Philippines (2-2) underline the team’s solid preparation and fighting spirit. The squad currently sits second in the group, trailing the Philippines only on goal difference, and are in a strong position to push for Asian Cup qualification.

Under the guidance of Gela Shekiladze, the team displays solid defensive organization and a quick, incisive attacking style, with set pieces and flank play posing a particular threat. Tajikistan also enjoy a positive head-to-head record against the Maldives, which only boosts their confidence ahead of this fixture.

The Maldives, meanwhile, look like outsiders in this group—two defeats in two matches, with just one goal scored and five conceded. A heavy loss to the Philippines (1-4) and a narrow defeat to East Timor (0-1) highlight their struggles both at the back and up front.

The team finds it difficult to create chances, while their defense has been unable to cope with opponents’ rapid attacks. Historically, they have also struggled against Tajikistan—failing to score in both previous encounters. On a positive note, the Maldives did play a pair of friendlies against Sri Lanka in September, winning away (3-0) and drawing the return leg.

Probable lineups

  • Tajikistan: Khasanov, Safarov, Karomatullozoda, Juraboev, Nazarov, Shukurov, Jalilov, Boboev, Panjshanbe, Mabatshoev, Samiev
  • Maldives: Sharif, Hassan, Numaan, Rashid, Shifaz, Naim, Nian, Mohamed, Aisam, Ahmed, Fasir

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Tajikistan have never lost to the Maldives in official or friendly matches (one win and one draw)
  • The Maldives have yet to score a goal against Tajikistan in their head-to-head history.
  • This is the first time the teams meet in Asian Cup qualification.

Prediction

The form, motivation, and quality of players all point towards Tajikistan. The Maldives are struggling both in attack and defense and are unlikely to pose a serious challenge. We believe Tajikistan will secure a confident victory in this encounter.

Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
