A new eagle! Official: Franjo Ivanović joins Benfica

The deal is now official.

Details: Today, Benfica’s press office announced on the club’s X (formerly Twitter) page the official signing of 21-year-old Croatian striker Franjo Ivanović.

According to the report, Ivanović has signed with the Eagles until 2030, with the transfer fee set at €23 million.

Previously, it was reported that two Premier League clubs showed interest in Ivanović, but the young goal-getter opted to join Benfica.

Franjo joined Union last season, moving from Croatian side Rijeka for €4 million. During his time there, he netted 20 goals and provided 5 assists in 46 appearances.