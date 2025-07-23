It's official! Richard Ríos joins Benfica
A major boost for the Portuguese side.
Football news Today, 06:42Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/SLBenfica
The midfield is now well reinforced.
Details: Today, Benfica's official page on social network X announced the signing of 25-year-old Palmeiras midfielder Richard Ríos.
The contract between Ríos and Benfica runs until 2030, with the transfer costing the Portuguese club €27 million.
Last season, Ríos played 35 matches for Palmeiras, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists, two of which came at the Club World Cup, where Palmeiras reached the quarter-finals.
Reminder: It's up to the clubs now. João Félix has reached an agreement with Benfica
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
Zira - : - Hajduk Split Today, 11:30 Europa Conference LeagueZiraHajduk Split11:30
-
-
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 Today, 12:30 Europa Conference LeagueFCI LevadiaIberia 199912:30
-
-
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri Today, 13:00 Europa Conference LeagueSilkeborgKA Akureyri13:00
-
-
Brann - : - Salzburg Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueBrannSalzburg13:00
-
-
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes Today, 14:00 Europa Conference LeagueOlimpija LjubljanaInter Club d'Escaldes14:00
-
-
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 Today, 14:00 Europa Conference LeagueTNSFC Differdange 0314:00
-
-
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:45 Champions LeagueShelbourneQarabag FK14:45
-
-
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei Today, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueBuducnost PodgoricaFC Milsami Orhei15:00
-
-
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference LeagueFC AstanaZimbru10:00
-
-
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference LeagueAtletic EscaldesFC Dinamo City10:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:32 A major transfer is looming! Chelsea have made an official offer for Jorrel Hato Football news Today, 07:21 Tax authorities find no violations in case against former Spanish FA president Rubiales Lifestyle Today, 07:14 Arturo Vidal shows how he spends time with his youngest son Football news Today, 07:06 Official: Azola Tshobeni joins Chippa United Football news Today, 06:49 The stakes are rising. Bayern set to increase bid for Liverpool's Díaz Football news Today, 06:42 It's official! Richard Ríos joins Benfica Football news Today, 06:13 Some details remain. Gyökeres awaits clearance to fly to Singapore Lifestyle Today, 06:05 Neymar announces official partnership with Unikka Pharma Football news Today, 06:01 Disrespectful treatment! David Hancko kicked out of Al Nassr when he arrived to check into the club hotel Football news Today, 05:38 It's very serious... Gabriela Salgado hospitalized after injury in Banyana Banyana vs Nigeria clash
Sport Predictions
Football Today Metalist 1925 vs Qatar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Football Today Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football 24 july 2025 Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg?