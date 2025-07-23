It's official! Richard Ríos joins Benfica

The midfield is now well reinforced.

Details: Today, Benfica's official page on social network X announced the signing of 25-year-old Palmeiras midfielder Richard Ríos.

The contract between Ríos and Benfica runs until 2030, with the transfer costing the Portuguese club €27 million.

Last season, Ríos played 35 matches for Palmeiras, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists, two of which came at the Club World Cup, where Palmeiras reached the quarter-finals.

