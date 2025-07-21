Now it's up to the clubs. João Félix reaches agreement with Benfica

João Félix failed to shine at Chelsea and spent the second half of last season in Milan. Now, he's on the verge of returning home.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, João Félix has already reached a preliminary agreement with Benfica on personal terms. Now it's up to the clubs—Benfica will attempt to finalize the deal.

Earlier, reports emerged that Jackson had attracted interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are in the market for a striker, but so far, no negotiations have taken place between the parties.

Worth noting: London-based Chelsea have decided to put 30-year-old winger Raheem Sterling on the transfer list as he is no longer in the plans of head coach Enzo Maresca. Despite a contract running until 2027, the club is open to considering any offers for the player.