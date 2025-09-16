RU RU ES ES FR FR
A new chapter in a legendary career! Official: Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory

The decorated Spaniard isn’t ready to hang up his boots just yet.
Football news Today, 03:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Official: Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory https://x.com/gomvfc

He still has plenty to show the fans.

Details: Today, the Australian club Melbourne Victory officially announced the signing of 37-year-old Spanish midfielder Juan Mata.

Mata joins Melbourne as a free agent after his contract with Western Sydney expired this summer.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mata has made his mark at clubs such as Valencia, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Galatasaray. He has also played for Vissel Kobe and Western Sydney. On the international stage, Mata earned 41 caps for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

According to Transfermarkt, Juan Mata’s current market value is estimated at 400,000 euros.

