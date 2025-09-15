Filipe Luís Rejects Fenerbahçe and Stresses Loyalty to Flamengo

Filipe Luís made clear after Flamengo’s 2-0 win over Juventude in Caxias do Sul why he turned down a recent offer from Fenerbahçe. The victory not only gave the team three points but also ended a 28-year drought without wins in that venue.

Speaking to reporters, Filipe praised his squad’s commitment: “We take it game by game. I told the players this week that when I saw the training sessions during the FIFA break, it gave me a lot to think about. After nine months of competition, nobody complains about fatigue, everyone wants to train and compete. It was a very high level of work. This is a group that wants to make history.”

Asked about the Turkish proposal, he was firm: “When other clubs call, it makes me happy because it’s recognition of our work. But it wasn’t the right moment. I know exactly what I want for my life and my career. Obviously, I have a commitment to these players and this club, and I want to honor it.”

The win lifted Flamengo to 50 points in the Brasileirão, with one game in hand compared to their rivals. The focus now shifts to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, where they face Estudiantes on Thursday at Maracaná. “It’s the most important game of the year, but I only prepared Juventude. Starting tomorrow, we’ll work on solutions to face Estudiantes. They’re a tough opponent, like all Argentine sides,” he said.

Filipe also highlighted Saúl’s standout performance: “We’re seeing the best Saúl, maybe the best of his career. That’s his merit, and the club’s, for believing in him. Nobody expected him, after so much effort and long travel, to play 90 minutes with such quality. He’s a special player, and we’re lucky to have him.”