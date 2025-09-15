Prediction on game Durban City Total over 0,5 Odds: 1.46 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Tuesday, September 16, the sixth round of the Betway Championship will see Durban City take on Sivelele. The match kicks off at 19:30 CET, and here’s our preview and prediction for this intriguing encounter.

Durban City vs. Sivelele: Match preview

Durban City earned promotion to South Africa’s top division after finishing second last season. Their start to the new campaign hasn’t been entirely consistent, but for a league newcomer, it’s been more than respectable. The team won its first two matches, followed by two draws, and then suffered a defeat in their latest outing against Sekhukhune United, 0-2. Currently, Durban City sit sixth in the standings with eight points from five rounds, trailing third place by five points.

Sivelele, formerly known as SuperSport United, underwent a rebranding after being sold at the end of last season. SuperSport narrowly avoided relegation in the previous campaign, finishing 14th and only staying up on tiebreakers ahead of Cape Town City, who ultimately dropped out of the elite. In the new season, Sivelele have registered just one win in five matches. They opened with a 3-1 victory over Golden Arrows, but followed that up with three defeats and a draw in their latest fixture against Richards Bay. The team currently has four points and sits 11th in the table.

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last eight matches, Durban City have lost only once, drawn once, and won the rest.

Sivelele are winless in their last four: one draw and three defeats.

Sivelele have failed to find the net in four consecutive games.

These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

Durban City: Keith, Mkhize, de Kock, Mafate, Jurgens, Maseko, Mokwena, Nkanana, Jodwana, Domingo, Lwamba

Sivelele: Goss, Ndebele, Makele, Rapu, Sanoka, Luthuli, Margeman, Lakay, Lungu, Pule, Magidigidi

Prediction

Both teams have struggled to pick up wins lately, but looking at the overall start to the season, Durban City have the edge. The best bet looks to be on the home side to score over 0.5 goals, at odds of 1.46.