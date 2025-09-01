A new chapter after the scandal! Official: Adrien Rabiot is a Milan player

The transfer is official.

The Frenchman didn't stay without a club for long.

Details: AC Milan's press office has officially announced the signing of 30-year-old midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Marseille.

The deal is worth 9 million euros, with the Frenchman signing a contract with the Rossoneri through 2028.

Last summer, Rabiot joined the French club as a free agent, but this summer he was shown the door after a fight with Jonathan Rowe. Following the incident, Adrien and his mother began searching for a new team.

For Marseille, the midfielder made 32 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is 25 million euros.

Strength. Elegance. Experience. Adrien Rabiot is Rossonero 🔴⚫#WelcomeRabiot — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 1, 2025

