A new chapter after the scandal! Official: Adrien Rabiot is a Milan player
The transfer is official.
The Frenchman didn't stay without a club for long.
Details: AC Milan's press office has officially announced the signing of 30-year-old midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Marseille.
The deal is worth 9 million euros, with the Frenchman signing a contract with the Rossoneri through 2028.
Last summer, Rabiot joined the French club as a free agent, but this summer he was shown the door after a fight with Jonathan Rowe. Following the incident, Adrien and his mother began searching for a new team.
For Marseille, the midfielder made 32 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is 25 million euros.
