A historic day. An intriguing new record set in the Premier League

Eight stoppage-time goals in a single matchday

A fascinating new record has been set in the English Premier League. On September 27, eight goals were scored during stoppage time, marking a new milestone for the Premier League.

◉ 90' - Haaland vs. Burnley

◉ 90+2' - De Cuyper vs. Chelsea

◉ 90+3' - Kroupi Jr vs. Leeds

◉ 90+3' - Haaland vs. Burnley

◉ 90+4' - Palhinha vs. Wolves

◉ 90+5' - Jensen vs. Man…

Interestingly, out of the seven matches played that day, only the clash between Nottingham Forest and Sunderland saw no goals scored in added time.

It's worth noting that Sunday's match between Newcastle and Arsenal was not without controversy. The referee failed to award a penalty in a scandalous incident involving Elanga and Gabriel, and the Gunners secured victory with a stoppage-time goal.