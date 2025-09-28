Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history

The forward surpasses Solskjaer

In the Matchweek 6 fixture, Manchester City faced Burnley (5-1). In this match, City striker Erling Haaland rewrote the history books of the English Premier League.

Details: In the match against Burnley, the 25-year-old Norwegian netted a brace, bringing his Premier League tally to 93 goals in 103 appearances. With this achievement, Haaland surpassed the legendary Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who scored 91 goals in 235 Premier League games. Haaland now stands alone as the highest-scoring Norwegian in the league’s history.

Completing the Norwegian top three is Joshua King, who has notched 53 goals in 204 matches.

This season, the Norwegian has played 7 matches for the Citizens across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.

Reminder: Burnley defender Esteve scored two own goals in the match against Manchester City.