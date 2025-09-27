RU RU ES ES FR FR
Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City

A catastrophic blunder.
Football news Today, 12:06
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City

Manchester City thrashed Burnley in the sixth round of the English Premier League.

Remarkably, it was Burnley defender Maxime Estève who made the biggest impact—for all the wrong reasons. The 23-year-old Frenchman delivered a disastrous performance, sending the ball into his own net twice during the match.

Interestingly, Estève became only the sixth player in Premier League history to score two own goals in a single match. The last time this happened was when Craig Dawson did it for Wolves against Everton in December last year.

It's also worth noting that Erling Haaland bagged a brace, bringing his tally to eight goals and securing his spot as the Premier League's top scorer after six rounds.

