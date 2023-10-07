A French journalist strongly criticized Kylian Mbappé

French journalist Daniel Riolo sharply criticized Kylian Mbappé and also shared his opinion about the player's lifestyle.

«I remember Mbappé's famous quote from last year directed at Neymar: «You have to eat well, sleep well».

Due to his suspension, Mbappé had a terrible preparation for the season. When you prepare like that, you perform worse on the field.

If Mbappé becomes a leader in something, it's the most debauched parties in Paris at the moment. The parties that Mbappé throws and the reputation he has built for himself all over Paris, which everyone talks about... He should be very careful because the effect won't last long.

Pay attention to what Mbappé is turning into. And watch what people are starting to say about him everywhere», - the journalist said on RMC Sport.