A conflict is brewing between Trump and FIFA

A clash of interests.

Trump believes he has the authority to dictate World Cup match relocations.

Details: According to Frontofficesports, a dispute has arisen between U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA regarding the cities that will host matches for the 2026 World Cup.

President Donald Trump has asserted that he holds exclusive powers to change the venues for FIFA World Cup matches in the U.S. However, FIFA strongly disagrees with this stance.

Earlier, Trump stated:

“If I decide it’s unsafe, we’ll move it out of the city,” Trump said. “If we consider any city even remotely dangerous for the World Cup... we won’t allow it.”

However, this statement did not sit well with FIFA’s leadership and prompted a response from the organization’s vice president, Victor Montagliani, who said:

“This is a FIFA tournament, under FIFA jurisdiction, and FIFA makes these decisions.”

FIFA also reiterated that they are adhering to the host city plan first approved in 2022, and that any decisions regarding changes will be made solely by FIFA itself.

