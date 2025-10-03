RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Stunning! Adidas unveil the new official ball for the 2026 World Cup

Stunning! Adidas unveil the new official ball for the 2026 World Cup

A creative approach.
Football news Today, 01:50
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Adidas unveil the new official ball for the 2026 World Cup https://x.com/adidasfootball

The World Cup ball collection has a new addition.

Details: Ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup, Adidas—one of the tournament’s main sponsors—has unveiled the new match ball that teams will use at the championship.

Introducing: Trionda. The ball’s design features swirling blue, red, and green lines on a white background, adorned with stars for an extra touch of magic.

Adidas has been the primary supplier of World Cup footballs since 1970. Previous models include:

  • Adidas Telstar (Mexico, 1970).
  • Adidas Telstar Durlast (Germany, 1974).
  • Adidas Tango Rosario (Argentina, 1978).
  • Adidas Tango Espana (Spain, 1982).
  • Adidas Azteca (Mexico, 1986).
  • Adidas Etrusco Unico (Italy, 1990).
  • Adidas Questra (USA, 1994).
  • Adidas Tricolore (France, 1998).
  • Adidas Fevernova (Japan/South Korea, 2002).
  • Adidas Teamgeist (Germany, 2006).
  • Adidas Jabulani (South Africa, 2010).
  • Adidas Brazuca (Brazil, 2014).
  • Adidas Telstar 18 (Russia, 2018).
  • Adidas Al Rihla (Qatar, 2022).

The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Reminder: Wow! Adidas rents out the legendary Sphere arena in Las Vegas to unveil the official ball for the upcoming 2026 World Cup

Related teams and leagues
World Cup World Cup Table World Cup Fixtures World Cup Predictions
Related Tournament News
High value! Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup revealed Football news Yesterday, 15:53 High value! Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup revealed
Wow! Adidas rents out the legendary Sphere arena in Las Vegas to unveil the official ball for the upcoming 2026 World Cup Football news 01 oct 2025, 05:41 Wow! Adidas rents out the legendary Sphere arena in Las Vegas to unveil the official ball for the upcoming 2026 World Cup
Joachim Löw criticizes possible expansion of 2030 World Cup to 64 teams Football news 28 sep 2025, 07:49 Joachim Löw criticizes possible expansion of 2030 World Cup to 64 teams
Trump announces possible relocation of World Cup matches to other cities Football news 26 sep 2025, 11:16 Trump announces possible relocation of World Cup matches to other cities
Orsi Raises Concerns Over Centenario and Transparency in Uruguayan Soccer Football news 25 sep 2025, 23:05 Orsi Raises Concerns Over Centenario and Transparency in Uruguayan Soccer
Mexico’s Rising Stars Eye World Cup Call-Up Football news 25 sep 2025, 20:00 Mexico’s Rising Stars Eye World Cup Call-Up
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores