Stunning! Adidas unveil the new official ball for the 2026 World Cup
A creative approach.
The World Cup ball collection has a new addition.
Details: Ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup, Adidas—one of the tournament’s main sponsors—has unveiled the new match ball that teams will use at the championship.
Introducing: Trionda. The ball’s design features swirling blue, red, and green lines on a white background, adorned with stars for an extra touch of magic.
Adidas has been the primary supplier of World Cup footballs since 1970. Previous models include:
- Adidas Telstar (Mexico, 1970).
- Adidas Telstar Durlast (Germany, 1974).
- Adidas Tango Rosario (Argentina, 1978).
- Adidas Tango Espana (Spain, 1982).
- Adidas Azteca (Mexico, 1986).
- Adidas Etrusco Unico (Italy, 1990).
- Adidas Questra (USA, 1994).
- Adidas Tricolore (France, 1998).
- Adidas Fevernova (Japan/South Korea, 2002).
- Adidas Teamgeist (Germany, 2006).
- Adidas Jabulani (South Africa, 2010).
- Adidas Brazuca (Brazil, 2014).
- Adidas Telstar 18 (Russia, 2018).
- Adidas Al Rihla (Qatar, 2022).
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
