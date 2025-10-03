Stunning! Adidas unveil the new official ball for the 2026 World Cup

A creative approach.

The World Cup ball collection has a new addition.

Details: Ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup, Adidas—one of the tournament’s main sponsors—has unveiled the new match ball that teams will use at the championship.

Introducing: Trionda. The ball’s design features swirling blue, red, and green lines on a white background, adorned with stars for an extra touch of magic.

Adidas has been the primary supplier of World Cup footballs since 1970. Previous models include:

Adidas Telstar (Mexico, 1970).

Adidas Telstar Durlast (Germany, 1974).

Adidas Tango Rosario (Argentina, 1978).

Adidas Tango Espana (Spain, 1982).

Adidas Azteca (Mexico, 1986).

Adidas Etrusco Unico (Italy, 1990).

Adidas Questra (USA, 1994).

Adidas Tricolore (France, 1998).

Adidas Fevernova (Japan/South Korea, 2002).

Adidas Teamgeist (Germany, 2006).

Adidas Jabulani (South Africa, 2010).

Adidas Brazuca (Brazil, 2014).

Adidas Telstar 18 (Russia, 2018).

Adidas Al Rihla (Qatar, 2022).

The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

