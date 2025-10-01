Wow! Adidas rents out the legendary Sphere arena in Las Vegas to unveil the official ball for the upcoming 2026 World Cup

Beautiful video and a unique approach.

The preparations for the 2026 World Cup are entering the home stretch.

Details: Adidas, the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, has taken a creative approach to presenting the official ball for the upcoming tournament, which will be held in the United States.

To showcase the ball, Adidas rented the world-famous Sphere arena in Las Vegas, where they displayed every official World Cup ball ever used throughout the tournament's history.

Fans will get their first look at the new official 2026 World Cup ball tomorrow on the giant Sphere screens.

adidas took over the Sphere in Las Vegas to showcase the iconic World Cup soccer balls of the past and tease the official ball of 2026 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/yw1OQf5Rme — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 30, 2025

