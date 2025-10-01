RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Wow! Adidas rents out the legendary Sphere arena in Las Vegas to unveil the official ball for the upcoming 2026 World Cup

Wow! Adidas rents out the legendary Sphere arena in Las Vegas to unveil the official ball for the upcoming 2026 World Cup

Beautiful video and a unique approach.
Football news Today, 05:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Wow! Adidas rents out the legendary Sphere arena in Las Vegas to unveil the official ball for the upcoming 2026 World Cup https://x.com/nicekicks

The preparations for the 2026 World Cup are entering the home stretch.

Details: Adidas, the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, has taken a creative approach to presenting the official ball for the upcoming tournament, which will be held in the United States.

  • See also: Celtic vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025

To showcase the ball, Adidas rented the world-famous Sphere arena in Las Vegas, where they displayed every official World Cup ball ever used throughout the tournament's history.

Fans will get their first look at the new official 2026 World Cup ball tomorrow on the giant Sphere screens.

Reminder: Finally, the wait is over! UEFA lists 'Camp Nou' as the home stadium for the Champions League match against Olympiacos

Related teams and leagues
World Cup World Cup Table World Cup Fixtures World Cup Predictions
Related Tournament News
Joachim Löw criticizes possible expansion of 2030 World Cup to 64 teams Football news 28 sep 2025, 07:49 Joachim Löw criticizes possible expansion of 2030 World Cup to 64 teams
Trump announces possible relocation of World Cup matches to other cities Football news 26 sep 2025, 11:16 Trump announces possible relocation of World Cup matches to other cities
Orsi Raises Concerns Over Centenario and Transparency in Uruguayan Soccer Football news 25 sep 2025, 23:05 Orsi Raises Concerns Over Centenario and Transparency in Uruguayan Soccer
Mexico’s Rising Stars Eye World Cup Call-Up Football news 25 sep 2025, 20:00 Mexico’s Rising Stars Eye World Cup Call-Up
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu Football news 25 sep 2025, 12:02 Donald Trump is doing everything possible to prevent Israel's suspension from the 2026 World Cup
FIFA unveils new mascots for the 2026 World Cup Football news 25 sep 2025, 11:39 Very creative! FIFA unveils new mascots for the 2026 World Cup
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores