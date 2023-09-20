RU RU NG NG
"A complete mess": Chelsea player's coach spoke about the team's big problems

“A complete mess”: Chelsea player’s coach spoke about the team’s big problems

Football news Today, 02:50
Kenley Ward
Personal trainer of Chelsea defender Trevo Chalobah Ed Hodge spoke candidly about what is currently happening inside the club.

In correspondence with a fan of the London team, he admitted that he was not satisfied with the training method.

In particular, Chalobah’s personal trainer criticized the workload of the football players. He is sure that they led to a large number of injuries in the team.

According to the specialist, during training at Chelsea, the players put too much stress on their muscles, while not paying enough attention to stretching, Pilates and strengthening the ligaments. Ed Hodge noted that such actions lead to permanent injuries during the game.

The football player’s coach called the whole picture happening at the club “a complete mess.”

According to Hodge, Chalobah's recovery is on the horizon. As you know, the footballer is not playing due to a hip injury, and in August during training he aggravated the injury.

The coach himself did not deny the authenticity of the correspondence after it was leaked online.

“I expressed my opinion. This is my opinion, not Trevo’s, and this is not some secret information from the club,” he wrote.

