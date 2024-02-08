A calamitous turn of events. The Liverpool midfielder suffered another injury after returning

Liverpool's midfielder Thiago Alcantara suffered an injury in his very first match back after a lengthy absence.

Last Sunday, the Spaniard played his first match of the season against Arsenal (1:3). The midfielder returned to the pitch after 281 days of absence due to hip issues.

He came on as a substitute in the match against Arsenal just five minutes before the end of regular time. After the game, it was revealed that Alcantara had sustained a new muscle injury. The timeline for his recovery remains unknown.

Alcantara joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2020 for a transfer fee of €22 million.

In total, the Spaniard has played 98 matches for Jürgen Klopp's team, scoring three goals and providing six assists to his teammates. His contract with the club expires in June.

Liverpool currently tops the Premier League table, but Manchester City trails closely behind by two points with a game in hand.