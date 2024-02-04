RU RU NG NG
Match of gross individual errors. Arsenal defeated Liverpool and returns to the race for the title

Football news 04 feb 2024, 13:30
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Arsenal hosted Liverpool at the Emirates in the pivotal match of the 23rd round of the English Premier League.

The teams commenced the match cautiously. The first perilous moment arose at the brink of the 10th minute: the Gunners surged forward in a counter-attack, yet Saka headed the ball wide of the goal after Martinelli's cross. By the 14th minute, the Englishman was more precise, deftly finishing the ball following Havertz's strike, thus propelling his team ahead.

Thereafter, Arsenal relinquished possession to Liverpool, executing swift counter-attacks. Liverpool managed to level the score with a curious and somewhat illogical goal just before halftime. Dias, capitalizing on an individual error by Saliba in a tussle, propelled the ball forward, and it ricocheted off Gabriel into Raya's net.

The beginning of the second half favored Liverpool. It seemed that Jürgen Klopp's side was closer to finding the net, but the Merseysiders acknowledged fortune's role, committing a glaring error in defense. Van Dijk and Alisson failed to decipher a straightforward situation, and Martinelli seized the opportunity, once again putting the hosts in the lead for the second time in the match.

Throughout the remaining time, Liverpool dominated territorially, yet they failed to create genuinely perilous opportunities against Raye's goal. Moreover, the Reds concluded the match with a numerical disadvantage, as Konate received his second yellow card in the 88th minute.

Nevertheless, the final word today belonged to Arsenal: Trossard broke free for a tête-à-tête with Alisson and delivered a moderately powerful shot, but the Brazilian goalkeeper committed yet another mistake, conceding the ball between his legs.

Mikel Arteta's team amassed 49 points, ascending to the second position. The Gunners trail today's opponent, leading the table, by a mere two points. The London-based squad maintains a three-point lead over Manchester City, albeit the latter still has two games in hand.

EPL, 23rd Round
Arsenal - Liverpool - 3:1
Goals: Saka, 14, Martinelli, 67, Trossard, 90+2 - Gabriel (own goal), 45+3
Sending off: Konate, 88 (second yellow card)

