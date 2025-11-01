ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news 37 consecutive matches! Bayer suffer first away Bundesliga defeat in 2.5 years

37 consecutive matches! Bayer suffer first away Bundesliga defeat in 2.5 years

Leverkusen lose for the first time since May 2023
Football news Today, 15:21
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/bayer04fussball

In the ninth round of the German Bundesliga, Bayern confidently dispatched Bayer on home turf. Vincent Kompany's side secured victory thanks to goals from Gnabry, Jackson, and an own goal by Badé.

This defeat marked Leverkusen's first away loss in the Bundesliga since May 2023, when the 'Pharmacists' were beaten by Bochum in the final round of that season. The following year, Bayer claimed the league title without losing a single match, and last campaign they remained unbeaten on the road once again. Thus, the club's remarkable streak came to an end at 37 matches.

It's also worth noting that Bayern continue their own record-breaking run—Munich have now won all 15 matches since the start of this season.

