200 million euros a year and more: Benzema received a tempting offer

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema could change teams at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has an option from Saudi Arabia for a contract with a salary of €200 million per year.

The player will also have the opportunity to earn a large sum of money as an ambassador for the bid of Saudi Arabia, Greece and Egypt to host the 2030 World Cup.

In this edition of La Liga, the Frenchman played 23 matches, scoring 18 goals and giving three assists.

His contract expires next summer.