RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Wolverhampton vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Wolverhampton vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Wolverhampton vs Manchester United prediction
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Premier League England 01 feb 2024, 15:15 Wolverhampton - Manchester United
-
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Manchester United Manchester United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, Wolverhampton will face Manchester United at their home ground, Molineux. The match forecast has been prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Wolverhampton

Under the management of Gary O'Neill, the Wolves are in excellent form. They have not suffered a defeat in the last four matches in the English Premier League, securing victories against Chelsea (2-1), Brentford (4-1), and Everton, along with a draw against Brighton (0-0). In the 1/16 finals of the FA Cup, Wolverhampton emerged victorious in the derby against West Bromwich (2-0). The departure of their top scorer Hwang Hee-chan, who scored 10 goals this season, for the Asian Cup did not seem to affect the team. Wolverhampton has transformed from a team struggling for survival into a strong mid-table contender.

Manchester United

Manchester United is the most inconsistent team of the season in the Premier League. Even within a single match, Erik ten Hag's team can go through several different levels of performance. This was evident in the previous Premier League round when Manchester United had an excellent first half against Tottenham, leading 2-1, but in the second half, they struggled to create chances, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Even in the FA Cup Round of 32 match against the modest Newport, Manchester United managed to squander a 2-0 lead but ultimately secured a 4-2 victory.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Manchester United has won 6 out of the last 7 matches against Wolverhampton, with Wolverhampton winning 1-0 in the 2021/22 season.
  • In the opening match of this season, Manchester United won 1-0 at Old Trafford.
  • The last time Wolverhampton defeated Manchester United at Molineux was in 2019.

Match Prediction Wolverhampton - Manchester United

Both teams have noticeable defensive problems, so we predict that both teams will score in this game.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken prediction NHL Today, 21:30 San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 San Jose Sharks Odds: 1.76 Seattle Kraken Recommended BetWinner
Bahrain vs Japan prediction Asian Cup 31 jan 2024, 06:30 Bahrain vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Bahrain Odds: 1.82 Japan Bet now Мелбет
Iran vs Syria prediction Asian Cup 31 jan 2024, 11:00 Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Iran Odds: 2.02 Syria Bet now Мелбет
Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction EuroCup 31 jan 2024, 11:30 Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Cedevita Olimpija Odds: 1.36 London Lions Recommended Мелбет
Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction La Liga 31 jan 2024, 12:00 Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Barcelona Odds: 1.32 Osasuna Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:25 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22 Football news Today, 17:24 Premier League. Aston Villa lose to Newcastle United at home Football news Today, 17:18 Brighton's defeat, Everton's draw and incredible Olise. Results of Premier League matches Football news Today, 17:05 Hakimi lets partners down. 2022 FIFA World Cup of semi-finalist leaves AFCON Football news Today, 17:01 Benzema will not leave Al-Ittihad; Conte will return to Italy. Daily Digest for Januаry 28 Football news Today, 16:55 Crystal Palace player scores in five consecutive matches Basketball news Today, 16:34 EuroLeague 2023-24: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Football news Today, 16:28 Arsenal secured victory against Nottingham Forest, thanks to goals from Jesus and Saka Football news Today, 15:53 Wolverhampton vs Man United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football 31 jan 2024 Bahrain vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football 31 jan 2024 Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball 31 jan 2024 Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football 31 jan 2024 Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball 31 jan 2024 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball 31 jan 2024 Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football 31 jan 2024 Rio Ave vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football 31 jan 2024 PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball 31 jan 2024 Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024