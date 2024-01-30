Wolverhampton vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, Wolverhampton will face Manchester United at their home ground, Molineux. The match forecast has been prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Wolverhampton

Under the management of Gary O'Neill, the Wolves are in excellent form. They have not suffered a defeat in the last four matches in the English Premier League, securing victories against Chelsea (2-1), Brentford (4-1), and Everton, along with a draw against Brighton (0-0). In the 1/16 finals of the FA Cup, Wolverhampton emerged victorious in the derby against West Bromwich (2-0). The departure of their top scorer Hwang Hee-chan, who scored 10 goals this season, for the Asian Cup did not seem to affect the team. Wolverhampton has transformed from a team struggling for survival into a strong mid-table contender.

Manchester United

Manchester United is the most inconsistent team of the season in the Premier League. Even within a single match, Erik ten Hag's team can go through several different levels of performance. This was evident in the previous Premier League round when Manchester United had an excellent first half against Tottenham, leading 2-1, but in the second half, they struggled to create chances, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Even in the FA Cup Round of 32 match against the modest Newport, Manchester United managed to squander a 2-0 lead but ultimately secured a 4-2 victory.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Manchester United has won 6 out of the last 7 matches against Wolverhampton, with Wolverhampton winning 1-0 in the 2021/22 season.

In the opening match of this season, Manchester United won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

The last time Wolverhampton defeated Manchester United at Molineux was in 2019.

Match Prediction Wolverhampton - Manchester United

Both teams have noticeable defensive problems, so we predict that both teams will score in this game.