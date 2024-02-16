RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Valencia vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Valencia vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Valencia vs Sevilla prediction
Valencia Valencia
LaLiga Spain 17 feb 2024, 15:00 Valencia - Sevilla
-
- : -
Spain, Valencia, Estadio Mestalla
Sevilla Sevilla
The Saturday fixtures in La Liga will conclude with the clash between Valencia and Sevilla, and our resource provides an exclusive prediction for this event.

Valencia

The "Bats" are striving for a top-six finish this season, although consistency has been an issue. In the last round, the team suffered a 0-2 defeat away against direct rival Las Palmas. It was frustrating that both goals were conceded in the late stages, particularly in the 89th and 90+5 minutes. This defeat marked the second loss in three matches for Barahi's side. Valencia currently sits ninth in the league standings, with just a three-point gap from the top six, providing a decent platform for their European ambitions.

Sevilla

The "White Andalusians" find themselves firmly entrenched in the lower half of the table, with a six-point cushion from the relegation zone, although they recently managed to increase this gap. In the last round, Sevilla produced a quality performance, defeating strong opponents Atletico Madrid 1-0 at home. The club is currently on a good run, having collected 7 points in three encounters. Salvaging the season seems nearly impossible, so the key is to stay clear of the relegation zone by stabilizing their game.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Valencia secured an away victory with a score of 2-1, with the decisive goal scored by the visitors in the 88th minute while playing with a numerical disadvantage.
  • Sevilla has won only 2 away matches out of 11 in La Liga this season, with 6 defeats and 3 draws.
  • Valencia has won 7 out of 11 home matches, with 2 draws and 2 losses.

Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction

Expect a tough battle between experienced yet inconsistent opponents. Valencia holds a slight edge as the favorites in this encounter, although the outcome remains unpredictable. Both teams are in need of points, and the match is likely to be closely contested. Betting on both teams to score seems reasonable in this scenario.

