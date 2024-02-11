RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction
Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Super Lig Turkey 12 feb 2024, 09:00 Trabzonspor - Hatayspor
-
- : -
Turkey, Trabzon, Senol Gunes Sport Complex
Hatayspor Hatayspor
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 2.02
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

After an eventful weekend, football action will be scarce on Monday; however, we have prepared our exclusive prediction for the match between Trabzonspor and Hatayspor, who will meet within the Turkish Süper Lig.

Trabzonspor

This season has been lackluster for Trabzonspor, as they currently occupy the fifth position in the league, trailing the third-placed team by a mere two points, with no possibility of climbing higher. In the last round, the team suffered a 0-2 defeat away to direct rival Besiktas, despite putting up a performance on par with their opponent. The primary issue lies in the fact that this mentioned loss marks the fourth consecutive setback, all against clubs within the top 6, though this serves as a feeble justification.

Hatayspor

Based on the current standings, Hatayspor's primary objective is to maintain their status in the elite division. The team currently sits in 12th place in the league, with a slim two-point lead over the relegation zone. In the previous round, a crucial 3-1 victory was secured at home against direct rival Karagumruk. Hatayspor is clearly on an upward trajectory, having amassed 7 points in three matches, which has allowed them to climb out of the danger zone, albeit with a minimal lead.

Interesting facts about the match and their head-to-head encounters

  • The teams engaged in a thrilling battle in the first round, with Hatayspor trailing 0-2 by the 72nd minute, yet managing to mount a comeback and secure a 3-2 victory, with the decisive goal scored by the hosts in the 90+7 minute.
  • Both clubs have identical statistics regarding the outcome of wagers on a total of over 2.5 goals, with 13 out of 24 matches resulting in such.
  • Trabzonspor's home performances vary, with 6 wins, 4 losses, and one draw.

Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor Prediction

The hosts are favored in this matchup due to their higher status and the advantage of playing on their home turf. Trabzonspor is currently on a losing streak and will undoubtedly seek to break it, while Hatayspor is equally motivated and in good form. We believe both teams will exhibit attacking football, hence we predict over 2.5 goals.

