RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Slovenia vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023

Slovenia vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023

Slovenia Slovenia
European Championship 07 sep 2023, 14:45 Slovenia - Northern Ireland
-
- : -
International, Ljubljana, Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana
Northern Ireland Northern Ireland
Review Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On September 7, Stadion Stožice (Ljubljana) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Slovenia will compete with Northern Ireland. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Slovenia


The team played powerfully at the beginning of the century – it participated three times in “big” tournaments in 2000-2010. Still, if then the key to success was in the play-offs with the Ukrainian and Russian opponents, then, it gave the opportunity for “the Yellow and Blues” to take revenge in the same situation. After that, “the Guys” can only emphasize a victory in their group of the Nations League (that happened at the League C level). The qualifications, including the one for the previous World Cup, continue to be mediocre. Speaking about the current year, Matjaž Kek and his wards have shown themselves well. They started with a strong-willed 2-1 score in Kazakhstan and modestly but confidently beat the underdog, San Marino, with a 2-0 result. Well, 1 more point, due to a home draw in the struggle with Denmark, was added in June. Moreover, it was the favourite who recouped after the ball scored by Sporar.

Northern Ireland


The team represents a small region. Although many local players get experience playing in the Premier League of neighbouring England, the representatives of the third and the fourth divisions of Great Britain play shoulder to shoulder with them in the national team. As a result, “the Northerish” are usually perceived as a “tough nut”, but nothing more than an underdog, not even an average peasant. Only Michael O'Neill reached the opportunity to build a game with an emphasis on the own simple trump cards. Euro-2016 became the peak – and the team not only appeared there, but also made it to the 1/8 stage due to the victory over Ukraine. Then the manager left and there were no new successes without him, on the contrary, it lost the so-called “registration” in the League B of the Nations League. O'Neill has returned, but he hasn’t been doing much either so far. The cycle started with a victory, but that was in the match with an outsider, San Marino (moreover, it limited itself only to the 2-0 score). Then the team lost to everyone with an identical score – 0-1.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Slovenia won the very first match, which took place in 2008. Then there were 4 wins for Northern Ireland and a single draw.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the Slovenian team has a good chance of home success. Still, it is worth stopping at a pragmatic option in the form of “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.6).

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie B Brazil Today, 20:30 Chapecoense vs Guarani Campinas prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Chapecoense AF Odds: 1.88 Recommended MelBet
Friendly International 06 sep 2023, 14:00 Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Malta Odds: 1.65 Gibraltar Bet now 1xBet
Premier Division Ireland 06 sep 2023, 14:45 UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 UCD Odds: 1.87 Derry City Bet now Linebet
Africa Cup of Nations 06 sep 2023, 15:00 Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Libya Odds: 1.75 Equatorial Guinea Recommended BetWinner
European Championship 07 sep 2023, 14:45 Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Czechia Odds: 2.05 Albania Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:48 The Spanish Football Federation fired the head manager of the women's national team Football news Today, 14:03 FIFA Club World Cup draw: all results Football news Today, 13:25 The next two games will be decisive for the manager of the German national team Football news Today, 12:43 Inter extended the contract with the manager Football news Today, 12:00 Mbappe did not give up the idea of leaving the club Football news Today, 11:18 The player of the Brazilian national team was excluded from the squad Football news Today, 10:19 The La Liga team has fired its chief manager Football news Today, 09:44 Ramos rejected the offer of the Premier League club Football news Today, 08:49 AFCON 2023: Who qualified and who has the last chance? Football news Today, 08:00 World football star Agüero dumped his girlfriend after cheating: photo of his former girlfriend
Sport Predictions
Football Today Chapecoense vs Guarani Campinas prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Slovenia vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Poland vs Faroe Islands prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Denmark vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023