On September 7, Stadion Stožice (Ljubljana) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Slovenia will compete with Northern Ireland. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Slovenia



The team played powerfully at the beginning of the century – it participated three times in “big” tournaments in 2000-2010. Still, if then the key to success was in the play-offs with the Ukrainian and Russian opponents, then, it gave the opportunity for “the Yellow and Blues” to take revenge in the same situation. After that, “the Guys” can only emphasize a victory in their group of the Nations League (that happened at the League C level). The qualifications, including the one for the previous World Cup, continue to be mediocre. Speaking about the current year, Matjaž Kek and his wards have shown themselves well. They started with a strong-willed 2-1 score in Kazakhstan and modestly but confidently beat the underdog, San Marino, with a 2-0 result. Well, 1 more point, due to a home draw in the struggle with Denmark, was added in June. Moreover, it was the favourite who recouped after the ball scored by Sporar.

Northern Ireland



The team represents a small region. Although many local players get experience playing in the Premier League of neighbouring England, the representatives of the third and the fourth divisions of Great Britain play shoulder to shoulder with them in the national team. As a result, “the Northerish” are usually perceived as a “tough nut”, but nothing more than an underdog, not even an average peasant. Only Michael O'Neill reached the opportunity to build a game with an emphasis on the own simple trump cards. Euro-2016 became the peak – and the team not only appeared there, but also made it to the 1/8 stage due to the victory over Ukraine. Then the manager left and there were no new successes without him, on the contrary, it lost the so-called “registration” in the League B of the Nations League. O'Neill has returned, but he hasn’t been doing much either so far. The cycle started with a victory, but that was in the match with an outsider, San Marino (moreover, it limited itself only to the 2-0 score). Then the team lost to everyone with an identical score – 0-1.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Slovenia won the very first match, which took place in 2008. Then there were 4 wins for Northern Ireland and a single draw.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that the Slovenian team has a good chance of home success. Still, it is worth stopping at a pragmatic option in the form of “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.6).

