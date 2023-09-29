Roma vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Roma will host Frosinone in the match of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will take place on October 1 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome and will start at 20:45 CET.

Roma



Being under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, “the Wolves” cannot aim at the Scudetto. Still, they made some “noise” in Europe. Roma won the Conference League in the last but one year and reached the Europa League final, where they lost to Spanish Sevilla, in the previous season. By the way, “the Romans” fought almost until the last to get into the top 4 in the championship.

Roma’s results look less successful at the start of the new campaign. There happened only 1 victory in 5 opening rounds (a devastating 7-0 score in the confrontation with Empoli) and only 1 match ended without conceding goals (that was the higher mentioned struggle with Empoli). On the other hand, Mourinho’s wards scored, without exception, in all games.

On Thursday, Roma, playing in the previous round, suffered a humiliating defeat made by the newcomer, Genoa – 1-4. As a result, the team took an unusual 16th place.

Frosinone



Speaking about the previous season, Frosinone once again secured the promotion, confidently winning the second most important division of the country. This time, the team will try to gain a foothold among the strongest teams of Italy again.

“The Canaries” had replaced their coach before the start of the new championship. Fabio Grosso left the club and a new eminent mentor, Eusebio Di Francesco, under whose leadership Frosinone is still surprising everyone, came to the position. The newcomer lost only to the current champion, Napoli, and managed to defeat Atalanta and Sassuolo. One can also put the draws in matches against Udinese, Fiorentina and Salernitana to the asset of the team.

Frosinone is comfortably taken the 8th line of the table; the goal difference is 9-8.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Roma has scored in 11 matches in a row in all competitions.

Frosinone hasn’t been defeated on the away field since the end of the previous year.

The teams played only 4 official head-to-head matches. Roma won all those matches.

Prediction



Bookmakers consider the team from the capital of Italy to be the favourite of the following battle. I think Mourinho’s team shouldn’t have any troubles with the championship newcomer. My bet is the victory of Roma with “a -1 goal handicap”.

