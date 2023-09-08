RU RU NG NG
Prediction for the match Uruguay - Chile September 9, 2023

Uruguay Uruguay
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:00 Uruguay - Chile
International,
Chile Chile
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Uruguay
Odds: 1.69

On September 9, as part of the 1st round of World Cup qualifying, Uruguay will play a match at home against Chile.

Uruguay

This team is considered one of the main contenders to qualify from their group. There has been a generational change in Uruguay, but even in its youth the team is capable of achieving high results.

In the last control match, the team won a brilliant victory over the Cubans (2:0), followed by a crushing victory over Nicaragua (4:1).

There is no doubt that in the home match, the Uruguay team will be in the mood for an active attack from the very beginning of the game and will run forward to earn three points.

Chile

This team is also considered a contender for one of the passing places. The team has a balanced squad and has an impressive unbeaten streak of five matches.

In the last test match, Chile could not beat the modest Bolivian team (0:0), but defeated the Dominicans (2:0) and Cubans (3:0).

In the game against Uruguay, the guests will try to resist breaking the opponent's winning streak, which has been going on for almost 7 years in head-to-head confrontations.

Match forecast

The home team are considered favorites according to bookmakers. The odds for a Uruguay win are 1.69, while a Chile win is 5.30 and a draw is 3.68. I agree with the opinion of the experts and will bet that Uruguay will win.

The home team has star players who represent the strongest European championships. Surely they want to start qualifying for the world championship with a confident victory over their competitors.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
